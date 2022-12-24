Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana has been reportedly hospitalised with high fever and nosebleed in Romania. As per reports, she shot for a rain sequence in freezing weather for her rom-com Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne in the country, following which she fell sick. Get well soon! RIP Tunisha Sharma: TV Actress' Last Insta Story Saw Her Getting Make Up Done; Her Last Post Was About 'Passion' (View Pic & Video).

Himanshi Khurana Hospitalised:

Himanshi Khurana suffers high fever and bleeding nose while shooting for her upcoming film; admitted to a hospital in Romania@realhimanshi #himanshikhurana #etimestv https://t.co/lNdYOtsvhR — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)