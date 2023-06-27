We've have seen many videos of animal abuse happening around Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, but do we anytime feel for it? Well, Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana recently visited Kedarnath where she witnessed a horse lying in an unconscious condition on ground which made her cry. Upon seeing the helpless creature, the actress instantly feed the animal water. Video of Himanshi's good deed is spreading like wildfire online. Have a look. Uttarakhand: Mule Operators Attack Kedarnath Pilgrim As He Tries To Stop Them From Beating Up Horses; Booked.

Himanshi Khurana Feeds Water to Horse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)