Bigg Boss 13's fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were among the most talked-about couples in the television sphere. However, recent headlines portray that the couple has now gone their separate ways. Himanshi took to social media to announce the news, citing religious differences as the reason for their decision to part ways. She expressed that the time spent with Asim was wonderful, but their relationship has reached its conclusion. Additionally, she emphasised that there's no animosity between them. Is Everything Okay Between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz? The Actress Shares a Cryptic Story About Differences in Love.

Himanshi's Post On X:

