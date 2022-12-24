In a shocking news, 20-year-old TV actress, Tunisha Sharma has died by suicide. While the reason behind her death is still unknown, the fraternity is numb after hearing the news. Having said that, Sharma five hours before her demise, was shooting for her show, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Even her last Instagram post was an inspiring one. Check it out. Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide at 20; TV Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha Sharma's Instagram Story Hours Before Her Death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Tunisha Sharma's Last Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)