Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are back! As after their hit track ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, the two are all set to reunite for a new music video titled Mohabbat Hai. Hina took to social media and shared BTS photos from the sets.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

