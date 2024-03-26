Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, fans’ favourite couple from the TV show Udaariyan, are adored by them and eagerly await their moments together. During the Holi 2024 celebrations, Priyanka chose to celebrate with her permanent companion, Ankit and their group of friends. She shared glimpses of their joyful and colourful Holi celebration. In one of the photos, she was also seen posing romantically with Ankit Gupta, spreading love in the air. This will leave all the 'PriyAnkit' fans screaming in joy and make them eager to cherish the moment of their beloved couple forever. Check her post below! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Sizzling Looks From Her ‘Beautiful Time’ in Goa; Check Throwback Pics Shared by Actress on Insta!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

