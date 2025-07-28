Shravan Maas, also known as Sawan Maas, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Sawan 2025 dates vary depending on the calendars that regions across India follow. While Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu follow the Amanta Lunar Calendar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand follow the Purnimanta Lunar Calendar. Hence, the First Shravan Somwar Vrat 2025 in Maharashtra falls on July 28. The chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, reciting Shiv Chalisa and participating in temple rituals are common. The Mondays of Shravan are considered highly auspicious across Maharashtra. To celebrate, share these Sawan Somwar 2025 wishes, greetings, Shravan Somwar messages, images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, quotes and HD wallpapers to mark the holy month.

Sawan Wishes

Sawan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shravan Greetings

Shravan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sawan Messages

Happy Sawan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shravan Somwar Images

Shravan Somwar Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar Wallpapers

Sawan Somwar Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)