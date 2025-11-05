A boat carrying 12 devotees overturned in the Saryu River near the Barhaj Ganga ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria during Kartik Purnima holy dip on Wednesday, November 5. The incident occurred when crowds gathered at Ganga ghats across Uttar Pradesh for the Kartik Purnima 2025. Eyewitnesses said the boat was overloaded and lost balance amid a strong current before capsizing in a section over 20 feet deep. Local divers and boatmen immediately jumped in, rescuing several devotees with ropes amid scenes of chaos and cries for help. Sitapur: Boat Capsizes in River While Heading to Funeral, 3 Dead, 7 Rescued (Watch Video).

Devotees Fall Into the Saryu River After Boat Capsizes in Deoria

सरयू नदी में श्रद्धालुओं से भरी एक नाव पलट गई. कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर सैकड़ों श्रद्धालु घाट पर स्नान के लिए पहुंचे थे. यह हादसा तब हुआ जब श्रद्धालु नाव से नदी पार कर दूसरे किनारे पर स्नान करने जा रहे थे. घटना यूपी के देवरिया की है. pic.twitter.com/lDwZBHU4yt — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 5, 2025

