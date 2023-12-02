Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her role in Udaariyaan, delights her substantial social media following with glimpses into her life. Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up treated her fans to a photo dump from her Goa vacation. The images feature her posing confidently in a vibrant green swimwear by the pool, relishing a refreshing fruit meal in the water. Another snapshot captures her beneath a tree in a printed sleeveless outfit, followed by moments on a swinger, at the balcony, and striking joyful poses in the garden. She fondly captioned the post as a "throwback to a beautiful time in Goa." Check out! Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Offered a Role in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki - Reports.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

