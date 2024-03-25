Sonarika Bhadoria married her longtime boyfriend, Vikas Parashar, on February 18, 2024. The actress celebrates her first Holi with her husband, Vikas, this year. She recently took to her Instagram and shared glimpses from her Holi celebration. The photos are all about love and happiness. She captioned the photos, 'पहली होली (heart emojis)'. Holi 2024: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Holi as a Married Couple.

Check Out Sonarika Bhadoria's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)