Mannara Chopra shared photos and videos from her Holi celebrations today, which are all about family. The photo dump from the vibrant celebrations shows the Bigg Boss 17 star enjoying Holi with cousins Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, as well as her sister Mitali Handa. The pictures also capture PeeCee's kid Malti Marie, including fun dance sessions to dhol beats. Indeed, we are in love with the Chopras' Holi. Priyanka Chopra Delights Fans With Glimpses of Her Fun Holi Celebration Alongside Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti Marie and Other Family Members (View Pics and Videos).

Mannara Chopra's Holi Photo Dump

