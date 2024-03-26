Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who arrived in Mumbai a few days back, are heading back to the USA after enjoying a wonderful time in India. They spent quality time with friends and family and even celebrated Holi together. The couple celebrated the vibrant festival of colours with family and friends in Noida. This was also their daughter Malti Marie's first Holi celebration in India. The trio were clicked at the airport after they reached Mumbai. Their adorable daughter, Malti Marie, could be seen cutely waving at the paparazzi around her. Priyanka Chopra Delights Fans With Glimpses of Her Fun Holi Celebration Alongside Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti Marie and Other Family Members (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out the Video Here:

