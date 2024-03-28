A video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly breaking the donation box of Shiv Temple in Noida and stealing money on Holi. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused who has been identified as Santosh. Police officials said that the accused is a resident of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh. After arresting the accused, the police recovered Rs 1,434 from him. ‘Vulgar’ Videos Row: Vinita, Preeti and Piyush, Seen in ‘Obscene’ Holi and Scooty Stunt Reels, Arrested by Noida Police.

Man Who Stole Money from Donation Box Arrested

UP : नोएडा में होली की रात शिव मंदिर का दानपात्र तोड़कर पैसा चुराने वाला पकड़ा गया। नाम है संतोष। MP में सिंगरौली जिले का रहने वाला है। फिलहाल नोएडा में रहता है। पुलिस ने इससे 1434 रुपए रिकवर किए हैं। pic.twitter.com/t1QOXLtoW5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 28, 2024

