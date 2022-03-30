House of the Dragon release date is finally out! Game of Thrones spin-off will premiere on HBO Max on August 21 this year. Makers took to social media and shared an exciting poster and revealed the release date. The first season of the series will consist of ten episodes. House Of The Dragon Teaser: Netizens Are Looking Forward to This Intimidating GOT Prequel After a Frustrating Game of Thrones Finale.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)