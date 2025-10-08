Realme will launch the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition today in India. The smartphone is expected to come with a slim design, which might have a thickness of 7.84mm. It is expected to launch with a curved display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will likely include a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition may come with AI features like AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, AI Snap Mode, and more. As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition may be priced at around INR 34,999 in India. Anthropic To Open Bengaluru Office in Early 2026; CEO Dario Amodei To Visit India This Week, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani.

