HBO just treated fans with House of the Dragon which is a prequel series to the Game of Thrones. The first footage from the teaser shows the ensemble cast. The HBO show is believed to be set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones and fans have gone berserk reacting to the teaser of this upcoming series on Twitter. After a frustrating Game of Thrones finale, House of the Dragon seems a ray of hope as fans are Intimidated by the official teaser of the HBO production. Check out the fan's reaction below.

House Of The Dragon Teaser Twitter Reaction:

The Iron Throne Giving Fans Chills!

the iron throne actually looks intimidating in house of the dragon pic.twitter.com/EREPxKnuc9 — snotgirl (@velvetreves) October 5, 2021

Dragon Missing!

we got to see a little bit of the new iron throne in the teaser for house of the dragon and what did you think? think it got better than what we have in game of thrones? pic.twitter.com/qo66xH4TC4 — best of game of thrones (@bestthrone) October 5, 2021

Impressive Teaser!

House of the Dragon is coming. I'm already in even though i was so frustrated with the Finale of GOT. Looks very interesting. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/D1lRCjZUPA — M U ق E T (@Iam_MUQEET) October 5, 2021

An Intrigued Fan!

i might be intrigued about house of the dragon after all pic.twitter.com/KvVMvf1sbT — chaimaa (@knbghieren) October 5, 2021

