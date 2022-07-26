India’s Laughter Champion on Sony TV has been entertaining the audience with its rib-tickling content. Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh have made a comeback on television through the show which is hosted by Rochelle Rao. Well, this weekend, Sunil Grover, popularly known for his character Dr Mashoor Gulati, and comedian Raju Srivastava will be seen gracing the show and will leave the audience in splits with their rib-tickling comedy. Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh Reveal the Struggles They Face As Professionals Who Get Paid To Laugh.

