Ahead of the premiere of the first episode of MasterChef Australia Season 15, chef Jamie Oliver dropped a picture from the sets of the show. He was going to be first guest of the new season and was super thrilled about it. He shared a pic, a selfie clicked by Jock Zonfrillo, which has now gone viral on the internet. Jock passed away on April 30 and his untimely death has left everyone shocked. One of the fans reacted to this pic saying, “This Picture Hits Differently Now”. The team issued a statement citing ‘MasterChef Australia will not air this week’. Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia Judge, Dies at 46.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Pic With Jamie Oliver, Andy Allen, Melissa Leong

Fans' Reaction

