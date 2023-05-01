MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has passed away at the age of 46. He died in Melbourne on April 30. The team issued a statement on his demise citing, “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.” Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dies by Suicide at 40; All You Need to Know About the DJ From The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jock Zonfrillo Death

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023

