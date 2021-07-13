Congratulations to Justin Narayan, as he has been announced as the winner of Masterchef Australia Season 13. The first picture of the man holding the trophy is out and look at the joy on his face. FYI, Justin is a first-gen Australian with Fijian and Indian heritage, who started cooking at the age of 13.

Justin Narayan's Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)