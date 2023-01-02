Netflix's new series Kaleidoscope seems to have impressed viewers a lot with its unique concept. With the main idea here being that you can watch the series in any order, every episodes title is that of a colour, and in whatever order you decide to watch it, the story will flow in a natural way. Kaleidoscope released on the new years and itself, and with netizens having watched it, here are some of the reactions we could find. Jigsaw: Giancarlo Esposito To Headline Netflix’s Heist Drama Series.

Very Creative!

Loving It!

In these final days of the #Netflix catch-up session, I’ve found #Kaleidoscope, a nifty heist show that is surprisingly satisfying. Just three episodes into the run of nine, and with the exception of Jai Courtney’s character being a 0-to-60 asshole, I’m absolutely loving it. pic.twitter.com/qe3Rgbr05I — Steven Norwood (@norwoodeyesays) January 2, 2023

Good!

This Kaleidoscope show on Netflix is goooood — myke (@mikelallx) January 1, 2023

Love That!

So I didn't realize #KaleidoscopeNetflix doesn't let you choose which episode to watch first. I kind of love that, actually... — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) January 1, 2023

Worth the Binge!

To enjoy #Kaleidoscope chronologically, watch in the following order: Violet Green Yellow Orange Blue White Red Pink Was definitely worth the binge!#kaleidoscopenetflix — Geri♏ 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@Whipped_Crim_54) January 1, 2023

