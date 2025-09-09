An Indian-origin couple from Canada, Nikita and Karan aka “The Kaleidoscope Couple,” allege they were brutally assaulted during their honeymoon stay at Seehotel Schwert in Gersau, Switzerland. According to them, a Chinese-origin hotel manager physically attacked them after a dispute over a room fan, leaving Nikita with devastating injuries, including the loss of one tooth, damage to 11 others, and permanent jaw impairment. She continues to undergo multiple dental surgeries and suffers psychological trauma. The couple claims the assault was racially motivated and that authorities have yet to act decisively. The hotel, however, denied the allegations, accusing the couple of being rude, physically assaulting a 60-year-old staff member, and illegally recording without consent, reported Hindustan Times. Management said the staff acted in self-defense, causing accidental injury. While the couple insists their “dream trip turned into a nightmare,” the incident has sparked outrage online, with demands for accountability and clarity from Swiss authorities. Ireland Racism Horror: 6-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Attacked in Waterford, Hit in Private Parts and Punched in Face.

Indian Couple Allegedly Assaulted in Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan & Nikita The Kaleidoscope Couple (@karnik_thekaleidoscopecouple)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan & Nikita The Kaleidoscope Couple (@karnik_thekaleidoscopecouple)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)