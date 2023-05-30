Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to send a heartfelt birthday message to his co-star Krushna Abhishek, along with a delightful picture of the two of them. The dynamic duo is currently entertaining audiences on the widely adored television comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna promptly responded to the love-filled post and commented, “Thank u kappu Love u and what a pic our best pic till date.” Several other TV celebs and actors also took to the comment section of Kapil's post and shared their messages. The Kapil Sharma Show’s Last Episode to Air in July- Reports.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)