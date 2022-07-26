It is not unknown that Karan Kundrra is a car enthusiast and has an amazing collection of cars and bikes. From owning a Range Rover Sports SVR, Lamborghini to bikes such as Harley Davidson and Ducati Diavel, Karan has undying love towards luxury cars and bikes. Karan is now a proud owner of a swanky new jeep. Karan recently posted a couple of pictures where he is seen posing with his new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that is worth about Rs. 60 lakh. Ranveer Singh Showcases His Fun Ride in an Auto-Rickshaw As He Ditches His Luxury Car!

Take a look:

Karan Kundrra (Photo Crate: Instagram)

Check his Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

