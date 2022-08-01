Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash feel in love during the time they participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and the two have been painting the town red since then. Recently, the duo was spotted at producer Vanessa Walia’s birthday bash enjoying themselves. While there are many pictures and videos doing the rounds, we stumbled upon a video wherein Karan and Tejasswi can be seen cosying up and kissing. From Mouni Roy to Arjun Bijlani, a lot of celebrities were present at the birthday party. In the video, as Karan and Tejasswi realise they are being recorded, Tejasswi requests not to put up the video while Karan encourages. Tejasswi Prakash Treats Her Fans With Her Soulful Voice As She Croons to the Classical Tune of ‘Jiya Lage Na’! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)