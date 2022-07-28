We all know what a talented and gifted artist Tejasswi Prakash is. We have seen her perform varied characters in shows belonging to different genres ranging from kitchen politics to supernatural drama, Tejasswi has smitten the audience with her good looks and charming on-screen personality. Her participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 gained her immense fame. Currently she is painting the town red with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi is very active on social media and now, she has treated her fans with her soulful voice as she sang ‘Jiya Lage Na’. A much in love Karan was quick to comment below Tejasswi’s post on how he was waiting for her to post the video. Janhvi Kapoor Imitates Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogue From Naagin 6! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)