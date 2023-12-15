Raveena Tandon, acclaimed for her role in Netflix's Aranyak, is making a digital comeback in Disney Plus Hotstar's Karmma Calling. She takes on the character of Indrani Kothari, a wealthy and glamorous figure in Alibaug society. This series, an adaptation of the American show Revenge, draws inspiration from Alexandre Dumas’ novel The Count of Monte Cristo. A sneak peek of the series was unveiled by the makers and now Raveena shared a small teaser of the drama series. Karmma Calling will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 26, 2024. The other cast members are yet to be announced. Raveena Tandon Shares Pics on Insta After Receiving Prestigious Bhupen Hazarika Award.

Teaser Of Raveena Tandon's Karmma Calling!!!

