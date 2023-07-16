Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a string of pictures from her week. The pictures featured Raveena, her daughter and actor Rasha Thadani, her family and friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Sunday, she captioned the post, “The week that was. A happy photo dump! Have a super Sunday all. 1)a pic of pops film majboor at the poster museum .bkc . 2) a birthday movie and dinner that was… 3 ) a quick day in the forest. 4) Thank you for the prestigious #bhupenhazarikaaward bestowed on me . And thank you Beltola Bhaagi awards for coming here all the way to Mumbai.”

In the first picture, the actor clicked a selfie with the film 'Majboor' poster at the poster museum

The second picture showcased Raveena with her family.

In the third picture, she can be seen receiving a Bhupen Hazarika Award.

Other pictures showcased candid pictures from her outing with her family and friends.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love on Raveena in the comment section. A fan commented, "Beautiful family."

Another wrote, “Happiest Sunday ma'am.” A social media user wrote, “Congratulations. Well deserved.”

Recently, Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The celebration for her new feat is still going on. Raveena treated fans with some inside pictures in which, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre could be seen partying together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Apart from Rasha and Aaman Devgan, other star kids who will be making their debut this year are prominent names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Palak Tiwari, Junaid Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Pashmina Roshan, and Rajveer Deol. (ANI)

