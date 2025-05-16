Rasha Thadani no longer needs an introduction as Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter. The young star has three (3) million followers on Instagram, something newbie stars crave for. Rasha is a talented newcomer who impressed viewers with her debut film Azaad (2025), with both her acting and her perfect dance moves! The actress, who embraced adulthood when she turned 20 on March 16 this year, is also a fashionista. Rasha comes across as ravishing in her red carpet looks and even in casual dresses for promotions or pap clicks. But with her latest pictures and video that she has shared on Instagram, Rasha Thadani shows fans that she can look oh-so-cool and hot at the same time! The youngster can be seen in stylish blue denims – a jacket and cargo pants – and a white top! Check out Rasha Thadani’s latest video and pictures. Rasha Thadani 20th Birthday: Raveena Tandon Wishes Daughter With Cute Post on Her Memorable Milestones (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani in Denims – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

Rasha Thadani in Denims – See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

Rasha Thadani in Denims – More Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

