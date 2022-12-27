The highly-anticipated ‘one-night stand’ in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee finally took place in their latest episode. Yes, Katha Ankahee Episode 16 showed Katha sleeping with Viaan for one night in exchange for her son’s treatment money. Oblivious to Katha’s helpless situation, a brooding yet heavy-hearted Viaan proceeds with his end of their ‘deal’ and sleeps in with his employee. Fans seem impressed by the execution and handling of the episode that dealt with sensitive and mature themes such as consent and physical intimacy outside marriage. Viewers are in awe of the daily soap’s protagonists Aditi Dev Sharma as Katha and Adnan Khan as Viaan.

Brave Move

Appreciation Post For Aditi Dev Sharma

#KathaaAnkahee The whole story in one Frame. The money she needed - The path she selected - After going through hell -the slight smile Aditi shows - somehow she got what she desperately wants ... What an acting yaar #AditiSharma Mind-blowing pic.twitter.com/RBBKqO5t82 — CSP (@Cspcheziyan29) December 27, 2022

Definitely The Darkest Night of Their Lives

that night we bled with heavy hearts, uncleared thoughts, uncertain emotions, we had a chance to escape but that night didn’t let us leave rather it haunted our soul. #KathaaAnkahee #AditiDevSharma #AdnanKhan pic.twitter.com/uZpi9pfwyb — 💌 (@dreamee_) December 26, 2022

Heart-Breaking Scene

I felt so bad for her here 🥺😔#KathaaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/6hPpEHrNPq — Keerthi priya (@GKeerthipriya21) December 26, 2022

Make Viaan Regret His Action

• #KathaaAnkahee • #viaan • #adnankhan • Don't play viaan's victim card and creatives better make him beg,let him regret for long,redeem his character and give all these scenes and much more The actual story begins.... pic.twitter.com/P3LC03lixl — 🍕𝔸ℝℙ𝕀𝕋𝔸🥟 (@ASubhagamini) December 26, 2022

Yes, The Dialogues Are Incredible

"जहा मिलने बुलाया है तुम्हे वहां अक्सर आख़री मुलाक़ात होती है..." - Viaan 🫶🏻 Who's writing these poetries? Give them a raise already 🤲🏻#KathaAnkahee || #KathaaAnkahee (Which is the right ht btw?) pic.twitter.com/efL7OgGrqR — Aayushi🪶 (@Kaahaniwali_) December 26, 2022

Viaan Explains Katha's Strange Behaviour

