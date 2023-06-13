Archana Gautam, who is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town, has injured herself while performing a stunt. The Bigg Boss 16 star took to her Instagram stories and shared pics of her chin injury. The photos shared also see her getting stitches. She also dropped a video on her IG that saw her lying on the hospital bed. Get well soon, Archana! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's Irresistible Chemistry Steals The Spotlight In Dance Video!

Archana Gautam Injured:

