Rohit Shetty's thrilling stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is gearing up for its highly anticipated new season, sparking considerable excitement. Recent reports suggest that two contestants from Bigg Boss 18 may be joining the show, heightening the buzz. As speculation surrounding the lineup intensifies, the makers seem determined to secure a star-studded roster once again. It is rumoured that BB 18 stars Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Additionally, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, currently appearing in Laughter Chefs 2, is also said to be in talks. Official confirmation is still pending. Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik Reuniting for ‘Laughter Chefs 2′? ’Bigg Boss 18’ Star Hints at Collab With the TV Actress (See Post).

Elvish Yadav To Be Part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'?

'BB 18' Stars Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh Roped in for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'?

