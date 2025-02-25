Actress Archana Gautam, currently a participant on Celebrity MasterChef, opened up about the end of her relationship in one of the latest episodes. In an emotional moment on the show, she revealed that miscommunication led to her breakup. Farah Khan, a judge and host, offered empowering advice, telling Archana that if her boyfriend couldn’t appreciate her hard work and exhaustion, he didn’t deserve her. "Archana, if your boyfriend doesn’t understand you’re working day and night and are exhausted, then he should go to hell," Farah said. Khan also emphasized that her own success would not have been possible had she prioritised a relationship over her career. Chef Ranveer Brar shared words of wisdom, further encouraging Archana. ‘Holi Is Chhapri’s Festival’ Remark: Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Farah Khan for Allegedly Hurting Hindu Religious Sentiments.

Archana Gautam Talks About Her Breakup With Farah Khan

