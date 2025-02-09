The clash between Tejasswi Prakash and Archana Gautam on Celebrity MasterChef has sparked widespread discussion online. The tension unfolded when the celebrity contestants were divided into two teams to cook at a five-star restaurant. However, during the team selection, no one picked Archana. Addressing the situation, Farah Khan remarked, “Archana, tumhe kisi ne nahi choose kiya (Archana, no one chose you).” This left Archana in tears as she admitted, “It feels insulting, ma’am.” ‘Main Thook Ke Nahi Chaatungi’: Archana Gautam Loses Her Cool Over Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

Later in the kitchen, the tension escalated when Tejasswi Prakash took a dig at Archana Gautam, saying, “Tumhe unhone bhi select nahi kiya tha (Even they didn’t select you).” Archana quickly fired back, “Main thook ke nahi chaatungi, Tejasswi (I won’t lick back what I’ve spit, Tejasswi).” The heated exchange quickly gained traction online, with netizens criticising Archana’s remarks and calling her disrespectful. Meanwhile, many applauded Tejasswi for standing her ground with a bold response. Check out some of the posts below:

U deserve this #archanagautam , u r literally so irritating that whenever I see u on screen i feel to just switch my channel...but just becz i love tejasswi i can't so I mute it🤫.. u r a gutter mouth. We r happy to see her lose than see u in her team!#tejran#TejasswiPrakash https://t.co/aFUfV7tkJy — SHRUTI✨ (@SHRUTI86503089) February 7, 2025

Teju rock 🔥,Brainless Archana shock — Reena Khundrakpam (@ReenaKhundrakp2) February 7, 2025

Archana feels she is still in Biggboss. No sportamanship spirit! Faltu me tejasswi ko pehle attitude dikhaya and phir bewakoofi ke harkate karne lagi!#CelebrityMasterChef #TejasswiPrakash — Dr.Dhanno (@Dhanno88075719) February 7, 2025

Archana, first learn how to behave on a reality show like this. Not every show is Bigg Boss where you need to fight for footage to be seen. Tejasswi did the right thing.#TejasswiPrakash #CelebrityMasterChef https://t.co/tZUrt1RKPi — y_j (@yj_153) February 7, 2025

As I said earlier there is a limit of disrespect one can take🙂 we have seen what Archana was doing throughout the hotel task🙂 do I do not think Tejasswi is wrong here and I am glad she answered her back🙂🙏🏻 #TejasswiPrakash #CelebrityMasterChef https://t.co/ZaGhvBm0yT — Nibedita (@Nibediitaa) February 7, 2025

Since Tejasswi Prakash’s team lost the first serving challenge, all its members are at risk of elimination. One among Tejasswi, Nikki Tamboli, Chandan Prabhakar, Usha Nadkarni and Gaurav Khanna and will be the first to exit the show this season.

