Looks like the exclusive footage for Loki Season 2 shown at the D23 Expo is no longer that exclusive as the teaser has leaked online. Recorded by a sneaky fan in attendance, the teaser showed the reunion between Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief and Owen Wilson's Mobius. Not only did they show the return of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, but also provided a first look at Ke Huy Quan's new character in the series and a tease towards Jonathan Majors' Kang as a war is coming. Loki Season 2: Eugene Cordero to Return as Series Regular in Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Disney+ Series.

A Tweet Featuring the Trailer:

Loki Season 2 Trailer (Photo Credit: Twitter)

