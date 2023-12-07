Mast Mein Rehne Ka will soon arrive on Prime Video. Vijay Maurya's movie features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, and Faisal Malik, all acclaimed for their versatility. On December 8, the streaming service will introduce Mast Mein Rehne Ka with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada language options. Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer: Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta's Strangers Turn BFFs in Prime Video's Sweet Comedy Film (Watch Video).

Watch Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer:

