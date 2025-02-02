Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, where he stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. On February 1, the trailer was launched in Mumbai and during the event, when a journalist asked about his marriage plans, Arjun responded, "Jab hogi tabh aap sabh ko bata dunga (If there is anything, I will let you all know). Today is about discussing the film and celebrating it. I think I have allowed enough conversations and chatter about my personal life whenever I have been comfortable." He added, "I won't hesitate. You all know how I am as a person. For me, right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. And jab meri wife ka waqt aega (when the time comes to talk about my wife), we will talk about it at the right moment." Arjun, who is currently rumoured to be single, was previously in a relationship with Malaika Arora. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Shows Four Expressions As He Gets Stuck Between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in This Hilarious ‘Love Circle’ (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor on His Marriage Plans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)