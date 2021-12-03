After a lot of wait, Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 has finally dropped on Netflix. The season five part one of the series ended on a cliffhanger where we saw Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death. Now, as the final five episodes of the Spanish drama are released, fans who have watched it are emotional as well as speechless. Netizens are relieved as after the last showdown The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and the gang finally succeeded in the heist. A few have also tagged the show as a rollercoaster ride and lauded Alicia Sierra. Check it out. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 India Release Date, Time, Where To Watch – All You Need To Know About Álvaro Morte’s Spanish Drama!

Aww!

Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. "The dream never ends." #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/5xxLjLWnq2 — addyʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@nayhoefornayeon) December 3, 2021

Yusss!

Indeed!

"Even if they have us on our knees, even if it looks like there's no hope, like we're almost dead we keep on believing. Because we know we'll always have the Professor." IM CRYING TOKYOOO😭😭😭#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/nGHt54SN3o — ⋆𝕎𝕖𝕚𝕟⋆∑🖤 Money Heist Spoiler!!! (@weinesteirrr) December 3, 2021

Wow!

Hahaha!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)