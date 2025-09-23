Apple is about to open its new store in Tokyo, Japan. Ahead of the launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a photo with members of the Japanese boy band “Number_i,” Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi. The visit gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Apple store, which is set to open on September 26. Tim Cook said, “There's nothing like the energy in Tokyo! So thrilled to be back and be joined by @number_i_offic for a sneak peek of the all-new Apple Ginza, opening this Friday, September 26.” The new store, called Apple Ginza, reflects the company’s growing focus on the Japanese market. iPhone 17 'Scratch Gate': Buyers Complain About Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Models and iPhone Air Right Out of the Box (See Pics).

Tim Cook Shares Sneak Peek of Apple Ginza Store

There's nothing like the energy in Tokyo! So thrilled to be back and be joined by @number_i_offic for a sneak peek of the all-new Apple Ginza, opening this Friday, September 26. pic.twitter.com/SSEcXbLP3m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 23, 2025

