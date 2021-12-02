One of Netflix's successful shows ever, Money Heist is coming with its finale season's part two in December. The Spanish series last season was divided into two halves where the first one was released in September this year, and Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will be out on December 3. Fans are excited to the 't' as their favourite show will start streaming soon on the OTT platform. The biggest question on the audience's mind is that if The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his masked gang succeed in their Bank of Spain Heist? Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Ending Explained: The Major Character Death That Shocked Us and What It Means For Part 2 of the Finale (SPOILER ALERT).

Having said that, just a day to go for Money Heist's final part and Twitterati are already going bonkers over the same. Talking about the storyline, volume one of Money Heist Season 5 ended with the death of Tokyo (Ursula Corbero). However, anything can happen in the series and so ardent fans are just curious to know how the makers have planned the ending. Also, just in case, you do not know when and where to watch the show in India, here's a guide to help you. Read on. Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó’s Crime Drama Is a BLAST, Say Critics.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date in India

The second volume of the fifth and final season of Money Heist is all set to premiere this Friday i.e on December 3 worldwide. The first volume of season 5 had streamed on September 3 this year.

When and Where to Watch Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will be available at 1:30 pm IST from December 3, exclusively on Netflix. FYI, the OTT platform is not free and is a subscription-based app.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer:

Money Heist Season 5 Episodes

For the unaware, there will be in total 10 episodes in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 was out on September 3 whereas volume 2 episodes will be available on December 3.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 : Full list of Episodes

Episode 6 – Válvulas de Escape / Escape Valves

Episode 7 – Ciencia Ilusionada / Wishful Thinking

Episode 8 – La teoría de La elegancia / The Theory of Elegance

Episode 9 – Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / Pillow Talk

Episode 10 – Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition

Well, we are damn sure, after reading the above information you would be excited and how for the series to air soon. Also, do share your views with us in the comments below after watching the finale episodes. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).