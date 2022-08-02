Tik Tok star Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair are two of the most celebrated personalities in Telly Town. The duo has gained massive fame at a very young age and continue to soar higher in their careers. Faisal and Jannat have a massive fan following on social media. Both Jannat and Faisu, together in the videos, create waves. They are the perfect Jodi that has already won millions of hearts. Recently, they recreated and rolled out their version of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi. We are sure that the video will tickle your funny bones once you watch it! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair Hints at Working With Karan Johar (View Pic).

Take a look:

My version of Tip Tip Barsa pani 😂 - Recreated this amazing one with @jannatzubair29_ pic.twitter.com/B0yJEBSvdZ — Faisal Shaikh👑 (@Mr_Faisu_07) August 1, 2022

