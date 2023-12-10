Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur exuded elegance, joy, and a touch of Bollywood magic on their wedding on November 10. Accompanied by her sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan, Mukti glowed as a beautiful bride on her special day. The family-focused celebration was attended by close friends and industry colleagues, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere. Mukti looked stunning in a white and red embroidered lehenga, emitting an ethereal bridal charm. The intricate designs and vibrant colors bestowed a touch of regality upon her attire. On the other side, groom Kunal appeared dashing in a white embroidered sherwani, his classic ensemble radiating sophistication and perfectly complementing Mukti’s radiant bridal appearance. Mukti Mohan Shares Pictures and Videos with Sisters Kriti and Shakti from Their Fun-Filled Trip.

Mukti and Kunal's Fairytale Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

Shakti Mohan Shares Beautiful Pics Of Sister Mukti From Her Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)