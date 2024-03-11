Homi Adajania’s latest mystery film, Murder Mubarak in Hindi, is all set to be released to the audiences. It's based on the book Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The story occurs at the Delhi Turf Club, where a personal trainer's death sparks mystery. Secrets start to come out among Delhi's elite. You can watch the film exclusively on Netflix from March 15, 2024. Murder Mubarak Song ‘Yaad Aave’: Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma Share Steamy Chemistry in This Emotional Love Ballad (Watch Video).

Watch Murder Mubarak Trailer

