Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is presenting a high voltage drama. The show features Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the leading roles. In the show, Vidhi wants to pursue modelling and she is looked down upon by the society. The channel shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Sneak Peek: Vidhi Shattered As Dev Gets Her Transferred! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)