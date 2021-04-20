TV star Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh shared an emotional post on social media wherein she revealed how their tony tot Sufi underwent a surgery. She shared that the baby was diagnosed with a condition called Bilateral Inguinal Hernia which needed immediate surgical intervention. Have a look.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

