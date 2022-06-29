Nick Jonas and Shakira, judges of NBC’s show Dancing With Myself, are definitely on a roll with their quirky acts. Nick has shared a video in which he can be seen trying a ‘belly roll’ with Shakira. His failed attempt, which was simply cute to watch, left the Colombian singer in splits. Nick Jonas Leaves Shakira Amazed With His Salsa Moves!

Nick Jonas And Shakira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)