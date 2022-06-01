Obi-Wan Kenobi had its third episode premiere and fans can't stop talking about it. In the last episode it was teased that Darth Vader will be making his return to the series, and oh, what a return does he make. Fans are ecstatic about how he was presented over here and there is a particular scene involving him, that will just please every Star Wars enthusiast out there. Here are some of the best reactions to the episode we could find online. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Spinoff Becomes the Most-Watched Disney+ Original Premiere Globally!

Warning: Spoilers Will Be Present Here, Check This Out After You Have Watched the Episode

Heartbreaking...

// #obiwankenobi spoilers - - - - ob-wan seeing what his former padawan has become is so heartbreaking. kenobi blames himself for the death of anakin and i know he is going to blame himself for the creation of darth vader pic.twitter.com/behmUaJYhB — echo ☾ KENOBI SPOILERS (@dinsstarfighter) June 1, 2022

Will Send Chills Down Your Spine!

Darth Vader still sends chills down my spine! He still scares me a little! It’s like I’m still a kid every time he shows up! I can feel his power through the screen! Wow! #Vader #ObiWanKenobi — glam (@tiddymoney) June 1, 2022

Peak Star Wars!

#ObiWanKenobi EPISODE 3 IS JUST AS GOATED AS STAR WARS REVENGE OF THE SITH EPISODE 3! DARTH VADER IS PURE EVIL, HIS PRESENCE FELT LIKE MICHAEL MEYERS AND JASON, PURE HORROR! ABSOLUTE FIRE! DEBORAH CHOW IS A MASTER OF STAR WARS AND DESERVES AN ENTIRE MOVIE. PEAK STAR WARS IS BACK — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 1, 2022

Will Turn You Into an Emotional Wreck!

**SPOILER FOR #ObiWanKenobi** • • • • • • • Episode 3 has me an emotional wreck. My gawwwwhd. I was not prepared for Darth Vader to do Obi-Wan the way he did. 😭 pic.twitter.com/gYBe2FsOUl — Lady Six 6 6 🩸 (@macabrekrys) June 1, 2022

One Of the Best Episodes From Any Star Wars Show!

Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the best episodes from any Star Wars show. There is so much that happened in this. I can't believe what I just watched. Emotions all over the place. Perfect from beginning to end.#ObiWanKenobi #ObiWan #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/Nlv2psS81O — Matt || currently watching Naruto || (@adoringshuri) June 1, 2022

It's Sick!

