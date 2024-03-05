The trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow introduces Ewan McGregor's captivating portrayal of Count Alexander Rostov, revealing a world shrouded in mystery within the Hotel Metropol. Against the backdrop of a turbulent era, McGregor guides viewers through the enigmatic journey of a man confined to the shadows by Soviet decree. Alongside him, a compelling cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall's Nina, and Johnny Harris' Osip, intricately weaves a tale of intrigue within their shared small world. With each episode promising to delve deeper into the labyrinth of the Count's existence, audiences are drawn into the allure of rediscovering life's essence within the gilded cage of confinement. The Contract: Kevin Spacey Takes on the Role of 'The Devil' in Massimo Paolucci's Psychological Thriller - Reports.

Watch A Gentleman in Moscow Trailer:

