While Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ has come to an end, more details about the original version of the project have been revealed. Writer Stuart Beattie who was originally hired to write a project based on the Jedi, revealed that the series was originally meant to be a trilogy of movies. The decision was then changed when Lucasfilm decided not to many any more spinoff movies after Solo: A Star Wars story. Obi-Wan Kenobi Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale to Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Disney+ Series and How It Leads Into A New Hope! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#ObiWanKenobi writer Stuart Beattie says the project was originally planned as a film trilogy (via @TheDirect) pic.twitter.com/gMwkCmQWZ7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 27, 2022

