The fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi featured all the fanfare that Star Wars fan have expected from this franchise. From Obi-Wan having quite the close conversation with Reva to Darth Vader having some tense scenes, this episode was filled to the brim with amazing moments. However, the one moment that spoke most to the fans was the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in quite the fun flashback scene with Obi-Wan. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions for Obi-Wan Kenobi's fifth episode. The fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: Fans Rave About the Return of Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor's Disney+ Series, Call it Peak Star Wars!

Singlehandedly Saved 2022!

// #obiwankenobi spoilers - - - this singlehandedly saved 2022 pic.twitter.com/M3zjO6Pnps — hera / padmé ☾ fives’ wife (@planofdissent) June 15, 2022

The Greatest Thing Ever!

Spoilers for Kenobi episode 5 - - - - - OH MY GOD OPENING WITH OBI-WAN AND ANAKIN FLASHBACKS this is the greatest thing ever this is so cool to see them together and happy again #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/cdbSKepRCD — Jack (-_•) // ms marvel & kenobi spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 15, 2022

He Is Back!

Obi Wan Kenobi episode 5 spoilers . . . . . Everyone when they saw the grand Inquisitor pull up #ObiWanKenobi #GrandInquisitor pic.twitter.com/FlaqV4M9IW — joe (@Strongambush886) June 15, 2022

Hit Us Straight In Our Heart...

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 spoilers ‼️ - - “Do you REALLY want anakin dead?” Obi-Wan: * silence -#obiwan pic.twitter.com/i7HFPqhF7b — yuhyuh (@amrieass) June 15, 2022

Peak Star Wars!

#ObiWanKenobi Episode 5 Spoilers - - - - - - - - THIS IS PEAK STAR WARS. I CAN’T BELIEVE I JUST WITNESSED THIS. I NEED MORE OF THIS IN LIVE ACTION. pic.twitter.com/N7uT8uosNK — Eoin (@HeyEoin) June 15, 2022

A Rollercoaster!

Episode 5/Part v is peak star wars. This was such a rollercoaster and some of the best star wars ive seen and enjoyed every second °#ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/SGRdnwVKcs — ✨ (@_dcnny) June 15, 2022

Vader Floats Like a Butterfly and Stings Like a Bee!

This Is Where the Fun Begins!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)